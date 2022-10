New Suit

DoorDash, the City of Raleigh and other defendants were sued Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court for wrongful death claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Kerstin Walker Sutton on behalf of the Estate of Benjamin Todd DeRose and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00413, DeRose et al.

Gig Economy

October 10, 2022, 2:40 PM