New Suit - Securities

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, a developer of aerospace and defense products, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by L3 Harris Technologies for $4.7 billion. The suit, brought by Brodsky & Smith and Risen Law on behalf of David DeRosa, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01122, DeRosa v. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

February 15, 2023, 12:50 PM