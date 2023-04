Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kean Miller on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Cargill, Flowserve Corp., a major supplier of industrial machinery and services, and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for asbestos-related exposure claims, was filed by the Gori Law Firm on behalf of Gerald Deroche and Sharon Deroche. The case is 2:23-cv-01415, Deroche et al v. Anco Insulations Inc et al.

Agriculture

April 28, 2023, 4:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Gerald Deroche

Sharon Deroche

defendants

Cargill Inc

Flowserve US Inc

Gardner Denver, Inc.

Anco Insulations Inc

Eagle, Inc.

Geo P. Reintjes, Co., Inc.

Goulds Pumps LLC

Grinnell LLC

mosaic fertilizer

Taylor Seidenbach, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kean Miller

nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims