Nexstar Media Group, the owner of nearly 200 U.S. television stations, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, brought by Leichtman Law on behalf of professional commercial photographer Julie Dermansky, accuses the defendant of the unauthorized use of two of the plaintiff's copyrighted photographs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06749, Dermansky v. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

