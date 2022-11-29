Derivative Cases Added to Pile of Delaware Litigation Claimi...

News From Law.com

AT&T is accused of exploiting its cellular partnerships in 14 new complaints filed in the Court of Chancery on Monday, marking the latest chapter in more than 11 years of litigation. Unlike the set of cases filed in 2011 in which former partners, seeking declaratory judgment, claimed AT&T bought them out for significantly less than they were worth, the newer complaints alleging AT&T has been keeping too large a share of partnership revenue considering the partners' key role in growing the telecommunications giant's reach.

Telecommunications

