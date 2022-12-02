Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Huebert Fiberboard and W.R. Meadows to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Pleban & Associates Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming continuous sexual harassment and retaliation for reporting the misconduct to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The case is 2:22-cv-04179, Derendinger v. Huebert Fiberboard, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
December 02, 2022, 4:00 PM