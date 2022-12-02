Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Huebert Fiberboard and W.R. Meadows to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Pleban & Associates Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming continuous sexual harassment and retaliation for reporting the misconduct to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The case is 2:22-cv-04179, Derendinger v. Huebert Fiberboard, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 02, 2022, 4:00 PM