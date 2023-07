Removed To Federal Court

Wells Fargo Bank on Thursday removed a lawsuit to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged consumer fraud, was filed by pro se plaintiff Sohaila Derakhshan. The defendant is represented by Severson & Werson. The case is 2:23-cv-05900, Derakhshan v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 21, 2023, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Sohaila Derakhshan

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Severson & Werson

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct