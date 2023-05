News From Law.com

Medical device maker ResMed Corp. has promoted from within to replace global general counsel David Pendarvis, who retires June 30 after 21 years as legal chief. Michael Rider, currently senior vice president and deputy general counsel, will also take on Pendarvis' role as secretary of the San Diego-based company perhaps best-known for its sleep apnea machines.

Health Care

May 03, 2023, 1:35 PM

