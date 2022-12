New Suit - Contract

Takeover Industries, which owns the 'NXT LVL' beverage brand, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Nevada District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was brought by Husch Blackwell and Shea Larsen on behalf of James V. Deppoleto Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02013, Deppoleto v. Takeover Industries Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 02, 2022, 4:19 PM