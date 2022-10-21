New Suit - Copyright

Actor Johnny Depp and rock guitarist Jeff Beck filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Western District Court targeting writer and filmmaker Bruce Jackson over copyright claims he has made concerning his book 'Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me,' first published in the early 1970s. The suit, brought by Brown Rudnick, seeks a declaration that Depp and Beck's song 'Sad MF Parade' does not infringe Jackson's work, claiming that the piece the author asserts, a toast attributed to a historical figure named Slim Wilson entitled 'Hobo Ben,' is actually public domain. The Depp/Beck song is featured on the album '18,' which the duo released in July. Deuce Music Ltd. is also named as a plaintiff in the suit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00786, Depp II et al v. Jackson.

October 21, 2022, 3:32 PM