New Suit

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Depositors Insurance. The suit names Pasadena Communities, IDiaz Painting Services and other claimants in connection with underlying wrongful death claims. The case is 1:23-cv-20420, Depositors Insurance Company v. Pasadena Communities, Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 8:17 PM