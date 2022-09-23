New Suit

Depositors Insurance and Amco Insurance, a subsidiary of Nationwide, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Kansas District Court. The suit, brought by Foulston Siefkin, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs have no duty to defend or indemnify Evan-Talan Homes Inc. and other defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01217, Depositors Insurance Co. et al. v. Evan-Talan Homes Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 23, 2022, 6:59 PM