New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Saturday in Indiana Southern District Court against Apria Healthcare LLC. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an April 2019 and Aug. 2021 data breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of millions of individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01056, Depinto v. Apria Healthcare LLC.

Health Care

June 19, 2023, 5:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Leonardo Depinto

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Apria Healthcare LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims