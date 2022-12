Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Byers Industrial Services and Gavin Andrew Payne to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Pacific West Injury Law on behalf of Paul L. DePierro and Frances Ellen Stella. The case is 2:22-cv-02053, DePierro et al v. Byers Industrial Services, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 12, 2022, 1:50 PM