New Suit - Contract

Anheuser-Busch was hit with a $2.4 million breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Clark Hill on behalf of Dependable Highway Express, asserts that Anheuser Busch has failed to timely pay monthly fees and expenses due under a Warehouse Services and License Agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00069, Dependable Highway Express, Inc., a California corporation v. Anheuser-Busch, LLC, a Missouri limited liability company.