New Suit

Ryan Denver, who is awaiting trial for manslaughter after a fatal boating accident in Boston Harbor in 2021, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Hinckley Allen & Snyder and Farrell Smith O'Connell, seeks records pertaining to the Coast Guard's investigatory procedures. The case is 1:23-cv-10202, Denver v. United States Coast Guard.

Aerospace & Defense

January 27, 2023, 2:55 PM