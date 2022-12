Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Levin Sitcoff Waneka on behalf of the Denver Foundation, which allegedly donated more than $300,000 to the wrong recipient based on a fraudulent IRS form. The case is 1:22-cv-03326, Denver Foundation v. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 27, 2022, 4:54 PM