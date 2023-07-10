New Suit - Copyright

Dentsply Sirona, a supplier of dental products, sued Freeplay Music LLC on Monday in New York Southern District Court over a copyright dispute. The complaint, filed by Husch Blackwell, arises from the plaintiff's use of certain musical works in a series of educational and instructive videos posted on YouTube and Facebook from July 2010 to Oct. 2017. The plaintiff seeks a declaration that the defendant's claims of copyright infringement are barred by a three-year statute of limitations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05905, Dentsply Sirona Inc. v. Freeplay Music LLC.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Husch Blackwell

Freeplay Music LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims