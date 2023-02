New Suit - Trademark

Dental products supplier Dentsply Sirona sued competitor Edge Endo Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The case, filed by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, asserts the plaintiff's 'ProTaper' and 'WaveOne' marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00972, Dentsply Sirona, Inc. v. Edge Endo, LLC.

Health Care

February 16, 2023, 7:52 PM