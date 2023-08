News From Law.com International

Dentons' U.K., Ireland and Middle East (UKIME) arm grew its revenue by around 2% during the most recent financial year, as it readies to launch a new five-year strategy. According to a statement by the firm on Wednesday, revenues rose to £265.1 million from £260.4 million, a modest £4.7 million increase. Last year, revenue grew by 14%.

