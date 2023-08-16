Dentons Taps South Korea Leader as Global Board Chair | Law....

News From Law.com International

Leaders at global law firm Dentons have chosen the head of the firm's South Korea region to serve as the global board chair, a role formerly occupied by the leader of the Beijing-based firm whose combination with Dentons in 2015 granted the firm its recently ceased presence in China. Nicholas Howon Park enters a position tasked with coordinating communication among the governing bodies across Dentons' more than 80 countries. Park will preside over meetings of the firm's global governing boards, ensuring all bodies comply with their obligations, laws and regulations, the firm said in a statement.

Asia Pacific

August 16, 2023, 2:28 PM

