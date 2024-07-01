Dentons Scales Up in Utah with 7-Lawyer Team From Armstrong ...

News From Law.com

The Utah arm of global law firm Dentons has recruited nearly all of the lawyers in Armstrong Teasdale's four-year-old Salt Lake City office. Dentons commercial litigation shareholder Peter Donaldson, who rejoined Dentons last month after less than a year at Armstrong Teasdale, said his group has been fielding offers from several firms with offices in the area and sought an office that could onboard as many of his team members as possible. "The Salt Lake City market has seen a lot of changes and a lot of firms were recruiting our group and after looking at everything, Dentons was the best fit that would keep most of the group intact," Donaldson said in an interview Monday. "It was the opportunity that worked the best for most of us, a way to stay together for the most part as a group."

Legal Services

July 01, 2024, 3:40 PM