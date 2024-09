News From Law.com

Dentons, the world's largest law firm, has launched an artificial intelligence platform for use by contract attorneys that is designed to simplify and streamline contract automation.The AI bot, which went into test production around four to six weeks ago, was officially released to Dentons lawyers three weeks ago as part of a pilot program, according to Bretislav Simral, the law firm's Prague-based director of innovation and intelligence.

September 24, 2024, 4:08 PM