Dentons Project Golden Spike Reaches the End of the Line | L...

Dentons' growth initiative targeting overlooked U.S. markets, which sought to "do for law and commerce in the 21st Century what the transcontinental railroad did for transportation and commerce 150 years ago," has been discontinued, sources familiar with the firm confirmed. Named for the spike that marked the transcontinental railroad's completion, Denton's Project Golden Spike offered firms in secondary and tertiary markets an international network for referring clients and the Dentons brand while allowing firms to maintain economic autonomy in exchange for a cut of annual revenue. Since 2020, Dentons U.S., a member of the Dentons Global verein, has established ties with five U.S. law firms in Pittsburgh, the Midwest, the Mountain West and Alabama.

June 18, 2024

