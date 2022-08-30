Dentons Latest Malpractice Appeal Bid Rejected By Court | La...

News From Law.com

The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to review a malpractice verdict against global law firm Dentons, according to court documents. Dentons had lost its appeal of a $32 million Ohio malpractice verdict in April, but had vowed to fight on. The firm now remains on the hook for the multi-million-dollar verdict, and a wider question of law firm ownership and conflicts of interest procedures seems unanswered. The case involved patent infringement litigation Dentons conducted on behalf of client RevoLaze.

August 30, 2022, 3:21 PM