News From Law.com

Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, the Pittsburgh unit of global giant Dentons, has just elected its first female president and CEO, selecting nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations group chair Christie Tillapaugh as the next leader of the firm. As Tillapaugh prepares to take over as CEO on October 1, she plans to focus on the firm's strategy for 2024 as well as throughout her approaching four-year term.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2023, 6:18 PM

nature of claim: /