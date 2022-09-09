Dentons Asks Ohio Supreme Court to Revisit $32M Malpractice ...

News From Law.com

In its ongoing battle against a malpractice verdict it says missed the point, global law firm Dentons has asked the Supreme Court of Ohio to reconsider a recent ruling rejecting Denton's request for the review of an appellate court decision, according to court documents. On Sept. 1, the Ohio Supreme Court declined to review a legal malpractice decision against global law firm Dentons, leaving in place a ruling that may have implications about all law firm Swiss vereins.

September 09, 2022, 4:27 PM