Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Smith & Nephew Inc. to Oregon District Court. The complaint, over an allegedly faulty medical liner, was filed by Kaplan Law on behalf of Kimberli Denton. The case is 3:22-cv-01864, Denton v. Smith & Nephew, Inc.

Health Care

December 02, 2022, 11:22 AM