New Suit - Class Action

The State University System of Florida was hit with a civil rights class action on Thursday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Grant & Eisenhofer and attorney Josh Dubin on behalf of students at Florida A&M University, a historically black land-grant university. The complaint accuses the defendant of racial bias due to discriminatory funding practices and failure to improve FAMU facilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00341, Denton et al. v. Board of Governors for the State University System of Florida et al.