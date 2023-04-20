New Suit - Patent

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Covington & Burling filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Dental Monitoring, a dentistry technology company. The suit, which names teledental platform Get-Grin Inc., revolves around a dental scope device that allows patients to send scans of their teeth to dental care providers. The complaint alleges that Get Grin markets a scope device based on the plaintiff’s patented technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00432, Dental Monitoring v. Get-Grin Inc.

Health Care

April 20, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Dental Monitoring

Plaintiffs

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

defendants

Get-Grin Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims