Who Got The Work

Perkins Coie have stepped in to represent Align Technology, maker of the Invisalign system and other orthodontic products, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 18 in California Northern District Court by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on behalf of Dental Monitoring SAS, asserts three patents related to the evaluation and shape of an orthodontic aligner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William Alsup, is 3:22-cv-07335, Dental Monitoring SAS v. Align Technology, Inc.

Health Care

January 24, 2023, 10:20 AM