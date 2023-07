New Suit - Personal Injury

Deutsche Lufthansa, the German airline operator, was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Amatore & Bushing on behalf of Olivia DeNoto, who was allegedly burned when a flight attendant accidentally knocked over her cup of coffee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22516, DeNoto v. Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Transportation & Logistics

July 06, 2023, 4:27 PM

