New Suit - Employment

Roche Diagnostics Corp. was sued Monday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged religious-based employment discrimination. The case was brought by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of a plaintiff who claims his religious exemption request was unlawfully denied amid mandatory COVID vaccinations for employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00344, Denoia v. Roche Diagnostics Corporation.