Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Woodcrafters Home Products to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Raul A. Guajardo on behalf of Donald Lewis Denny II. The case is 7:23-cv-00140, Denny, II v Woodcrafters Home Products, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 24, 2023, 6:53 PM

Donald Lewis Denny, II

Law Office Of Raul A. Guajardo, P.L.L.C.

Woodcrafters Home Products, LLC

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims