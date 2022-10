New Suit - Contract

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and the Law offices of Hilary B. Miller filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Myles Christopher Denny-Brown. The suit accuses NextGrid Inc. of failing to deliver stock options to Denny-Brown in accordance with the completion of a condition to his employment agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01328, Denny-Brown v. NextGrid Inc.

October 12, 2022, 6:59 AM