Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against moving company NW Relocation to Idaho District Court. The suit, filed by McCarthy Law on behalf of Warren Dennis and Joyce Dennis, accuses the defendant of ripping holes in a wall, scratching the floors and damaging the plaintiff's furniture and belongings during a move from Washington to Idaho. The suit further alleges that the defendant failed to pack all the belongings, forcing the plaintiffs to rent a separate U-Haul truck. The case is 1:23-cv-00223, Dennis et al. v. NW Relocation Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 04, 2023, 5:07 PM

