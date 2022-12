Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Farella Braun + Martel on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Amazon.com Services to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Dominguez Firm LLP, brings claims for employment discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination. The case is 2:22-cv-09195, Dennis v. Amazon.com Services, LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 19, 2022, 6:10 PM