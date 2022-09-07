Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit against SEG Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Arthur T. Schofield PA on behalf of former Sagemont School principal Dr. Ayishah Dennis, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after opposing exempting a child from a required course at the request of his father and the Head of the Sagemont School, Mellesia Nelson. The case is 0:22-cv-61662, Dennis Ph.D. v. Seg, Inc.

Education

September 07, 2022, 4:38 AM