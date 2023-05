Who Got The Work

Ethan A. Wilkinson and Jonathan M. Hooks of Wineberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial have stepped in to defend Builders FirstSource, a Texas-based supplier of structural building materials and services, in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit, filed March 27 in Alabama Northern District Court by Wettermark Keith on behalf of Carrolin Dennis and Joshua Dennis, accuses a BFS employee of crushing Joshua Dennis between a fork lift and a delivery truck. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicholas A. Danella, is 2:23-cv-00396, Dennis et al v. Builders FirstSource, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 11, 2023, 7:24 AM

