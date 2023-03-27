New Suit - Personal Injury

Builders FirstSource, a Texas-based supplier of structural building materials and services, was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Monday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Wettermark Keith on behalf of Carrolin Dennis and Joshua Dennis, accuses a BFS employee of crushing Joshua Dennis between a fork lift and a delivery truck. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00396, Dennis et al. v. Builders FirstSource Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 27, 2023, 7:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Carrolin Dennis

Joshua Dennis

Wettermark Keith

Wettermark & Keith LLC

defendants

Builders FirstSource, Inc

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims