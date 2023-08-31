Who Got The Work

Lisa K. Garner and Jan K. Buddingh Jr. of Gordon Reese Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to represent Herbert O. Christopher, as Trustee of the Christopher Family Revocable Trust, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Foothill Boulevard premises, was filed July 14 in California Central District Court by So. Cal Equal Access Group on behalf of Dennis Cooper. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr., is 5:23-cv-01375, Dennis Cooper v. Herbert O. Christopher et al.

