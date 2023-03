New Suit - Contract

Real Time Resolutions was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, brought by the Dethlefs Pykosh Law Group on behalf of Michael R. Denius and Barbara J. Denius, accuses the defendant of failing to execute a satisfaction of mortgage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00428, Denius et al. v. Real Time Resolutions Inc.

Real Estate

March 10, 2023, 6:55 PM