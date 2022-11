New Suit - Trademark

Denison's Publishing filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Stay Alert Magazine on Friday in Idaho District Court. The suit, brought by Parsons Behle & Latimer, argues that the defendant's use of the name 'Stay Alert' is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'ALERT Magazine.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00475, Denison's Publishing Inc. v. Stay Alert Magazine LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 18, 2022, 8:27 PM