Denison Powerlifting Inc. d/b/a United States Powerlifting Association sued two individuals on Friday in California Central District Court for alleged defamation, fraud and intentional interference in contractual relations. The suit, filed by Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, claims that social media personality John Dorsey and an associate linked to a rival weightlifting federation posted and circulated defamatory videos accusing the plaintiff of conspiring to cover up sexual abuse and misconduct. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00744, Denison Powerlifting Inc dba United States Powerlifting Association v. Dorsey et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
April 29, 2023, 1:05 PM