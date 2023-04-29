New Suit - Defamation

Denison Powerlifting Inc. d/b/a United States Powerlifting Association sued two individuals on Friday in California Central District Court for alleged defamation, fraud and intentional interference in contractual relations. The suit, filed by Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, claims that social media personality John Dorsey and an associate linked to a rival weightlifting federation posted and circulated defamatory videos accusing the plaintiff of conspiring to cover up sexual abuse and misconduct. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00744, Denison Powerlifting Inc dba United States Powerlifting Association v. Dorsey et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 29, 2023, 1:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Denison Powerlifting Inc dba United States Powerlifting Association

Plaintiffs

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth

defendants

Does 1 through 10

Joe Sullivan

John Dorsey

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract