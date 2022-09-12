Who Got The Work

Barnes & Thornburg partners Sarah E. Johnston and Kristen L. Richer have entered appearances for CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, part of a wave of similar cases, was filed July 29 in California Central District Court by Singleton Schreiber LLP and Watts Guerra LLC on behalf of a California mother who claims that ingesting the defendants' acetaminophen products for pain relief during pregnancy caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton, is 2:22-cv-05311, Denise Young et al v. CVS Health Corporation et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 12, 2022, 6:38 AM