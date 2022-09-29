Denied: No Rehearing for Texas AG in Quest to Criminally Pro...

News From Law.com

The Court of Criminal Appeals, in a split decision, denied the Texas Attorney General's petition to rehear the denial of his attempt to criminally prosecute alleged violations of the Election Code. Paxton responded in a tweet by criticizing the state's highest criminal appellate court and suggesting the Texas Legislature should act by revising the Texas Constitution. "The CCA's shameful decision means local DAs with radical liberal views have the sole power to prosecute election fraud in TX—which they will never do. The timing is no accident—this is devastating for the integrity of our upcoming elections. Time for #txlege to right this wrong," Paxton tweeted.

