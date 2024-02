News From Law.com

The Dallas Court of Appeals denied a petition for new trial in a securities fraud case where investors in an artificial intelligence software company obtained an $8,251,008 final judgment. Appellate counsel for the defendant and appellee, John M. Frick of Reid Dennis Frick in Frisco, argued to the court that plaintiffs did not conclusively establish elements of their claims, and that the trial court erred by denying the defendant's motion for new trial.

February 26, 2024, 2:17 PM

