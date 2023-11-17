DENIED: Judge Rejects Texas Bid to Cut Relators Out of $236M...

News From Law.com

The Austin Court of Appeals, upheld a Travis County district court's denial of a state attempt to challenge its jurisdiction on a petition from medical providers who have a claim for a share of the $236 million settlement with Xerox. In 2019, the Office of Attorney General reached the settlement with Xerox concerning allegations of Medicaid fraud and its companies. However, the allegations against Xerox came about as a result of complaints filed by medical providers Alexandra Alvarez, Joshua LaFountain and Christine Ellis. The petitioners filed separate lawsuits in 2012 and the state did not file its own suit until May 2014. After the settlement was announced, the original plaintiffs petitioned the state for their share of the proceeds, based on their previously filed qui tam actions.

November 17, 2023

