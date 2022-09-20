Denied: Defense Lawyer Cant Withdraw From Litigation Over Sc...

News From Law.com

In a case of first impression, the Supreme Court of Georgia has affirmed that the denial of a motion to withdraw as counsel based on alleged conflicts of interest is not directly appealable. Now an Atlanta public defender tasked with representing more than half of the 11 defendants convicted in 2015 of racketeering and conspiracy in an alleged Atlanta Public Schools standardized test cheating scandal must continue serving as counsel—or be held in contempt of court.

