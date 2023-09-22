DENIED: Court Wont Dismiss Judge and Ex-Prosecutor From Laws...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Newark, New Jersey, rejected a motion by Senate President Nicholas Scutari and other defendants to dismiss a civil rights suit by a former Linden Municipal Court defendant on immunity grounds. U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton denied motions to dismiss Scutari, a former municipal prosecutor in Linden; former municipal judge Louis DiLeo and former Mayor Richard Gerbounka from the suit based on prosecutorial, judicial and sovereign immunity.

